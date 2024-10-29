Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,253,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $395.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,694. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $263.79 and a 1-year high of $395.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

