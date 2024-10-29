Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after purchasing an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 395,262 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VGIT stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
