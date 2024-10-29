Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 33.0% in October

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $256.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.30. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $182.78 and a 12 month high of $259.30.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.