Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $46,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,257,000 after acquiring an additional 328,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,976 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,411,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,855,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

