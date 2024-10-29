Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $37,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of VBK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $274.99.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
