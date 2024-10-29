Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 164.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.07. 1,227,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,298. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $203.76 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

