Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $25,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $973,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 667.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.15. 182,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,292. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

