Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.93. 282,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.15 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

