Velan (TSE:VLN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 82350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

Velan Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.65. The firm has a market cap of C$69.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Velan had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of C$135.12 million during the quarter.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.