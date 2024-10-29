Venus USDC Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117.30 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $115.20 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.83 or 1.00057136 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,547.50 or 1.00044268 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,678,496,615 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,568,408,333.7915745. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02462457 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,568,408,333.7915745. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02462457 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard."

