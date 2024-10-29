Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

