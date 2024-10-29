Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 358.50 ($4.65), with a volume of 271653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.50 ($4.78).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 580 ($7.52) to GBX 530 ($6.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £934.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 441.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 5,897.44%.

In related news, insider Mark Collis bought 4,605 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.60 ($25,798.99). 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

