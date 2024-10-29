VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VF from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.53.

NYSE VFC opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. VF has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that VF will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc bought a new position in VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,852 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in VF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 677,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

