VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CSB Free Report ) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

