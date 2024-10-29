Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,140 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy comprises 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,333 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after purchasing an additional 224,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 48.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after purchasing an additional 634,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 236,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

