Vista Finance LLC Increases Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 4.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,906,000 after purchasing an additional 152,636 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 178,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
BATS ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 1,170,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
