Vivid Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.2% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 2,383 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $890.96 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $543.64 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $892.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.35.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $894.57.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

