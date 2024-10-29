W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

GWW opened at $1,104.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,025.43 and its 200-day moving average is $967.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $710.24 and a one year high of $1,129.92.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,043.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.