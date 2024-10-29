Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellium (CSTM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) recently:

10/24/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Constellium was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2024 – Constellium was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/11/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Constellium Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 664,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Constellium by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 863.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

