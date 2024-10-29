Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellium (CSTM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) recently:
- 10/24/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2024 – Constellium was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/24/2024 – Constellium was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 10/11/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Constellium had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 664,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.20.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.38). Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
