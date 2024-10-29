Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,510. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $894.57.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $890.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $892.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $841.35. The company has a market capitalization of $394.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $543.64 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

