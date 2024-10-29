Welch Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 22.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Visa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.03 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

