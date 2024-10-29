Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 745 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $203.76 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.