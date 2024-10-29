Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Welltower has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Welltower has a payout ratio of 148.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Welltower to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $6.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.34. 4,159,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. Welltower has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $137.73.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

