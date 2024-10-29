Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its FY24 guidance to $4.27-$4.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.270-4.330 EPS.
Welltower Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE:WELL traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.81. 591,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,203. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks Reporting Kitchen Sink Quarters to Usher in a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.