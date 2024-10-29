WEMIX (WEMIX) One Day Volume Tops $1.84 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $318.30 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 532,050,837 coins and its circulating supply is 412,459,713 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 532,040,120.9026076 with 412,446,296.6551715 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.76798816 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,940,101.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

