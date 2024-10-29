Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.74 and last traded at $99.74. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.53.

Wendel Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

