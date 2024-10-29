WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.9 %

WHFCL stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

