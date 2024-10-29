WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance
Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
