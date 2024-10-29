WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.77. 101,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,081. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

