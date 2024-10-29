Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Hits $0.36

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and $1,710.68 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,453.33 or 1.00081322 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,417.53 or 1.00031870 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,350,260 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,355,601.406898. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34744193 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,630.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.