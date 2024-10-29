Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $375,820.44 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,533,816 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 268,133,599.95725295. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02781002 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $199,380.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

