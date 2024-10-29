Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 899267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Xerox Stock Down 20.6 %

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 986,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,662,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $8,466,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 446,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 381,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 129,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

