XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.41.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:XPO opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in XPO by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in XPO by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

