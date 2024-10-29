XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

XPO stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

