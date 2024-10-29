Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 7.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 80,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 116,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Youdao Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -0.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.

Youdao Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Youdao worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

