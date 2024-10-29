YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) versus AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Critical Contrast

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services 3.07% 23.68% 7.13% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and YY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 1 3 3 0 2.29 YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 50.42%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than YY Group.

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and YY Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $3.23 billion 0.47 $210.68 million $3.72 10.75 YY Group $31.77 million 1.43 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment provides locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement solutions. The Technology and Workforce Solutions segment offers language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, and outsourced solutions. The company also provides allied health professionals, such as physical therapists, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, medical and radiology technologists, lab technicians, speech pathologists, rehabilitation assistants, and pharmacists. It offers its services under the brands, including AMN Healthcare, Nursefinders, HealthSource Global Staffing, O'Grady Peyton International, Connetics, Medical Search International, DRW Healthcare Staffing, and B.E. Smith. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

