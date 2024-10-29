Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80 to $4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +28 to +31% yr/yr or $1.292 billion to $1.322 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $394.65 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $394.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

