17,529 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 83.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $15.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,621,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,641,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.07 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. The firm has a market cap of $243.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

