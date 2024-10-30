2,160 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLIP. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 207.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

