2,199 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth approximately $271,532,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 9.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,203,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,131,000 after buying an additional 912,544 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after acquiring an additional 560,079 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in XPO by 48,850.0% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 195,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the second quarter worth $16,540,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE XPO traded up $14.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.00. 616,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $135.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.