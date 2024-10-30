37,149 Shares in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Purchased by Edge Financial Advisors LLC

Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 2.1% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edge Financial Advisors LLC owned about 4.79% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $669,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEMM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. 188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.