3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.2 days.
3i Group Trading Up 1.2 %
TGOPF stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.
3i Group Company Profile
