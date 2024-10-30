3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 30th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.2 days.

3i Group Trading Up 1.2 %

TGOPF stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

