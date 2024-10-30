8,296 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %
PAUG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 52,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $762.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
