8,525 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. 23,387 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $743.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
