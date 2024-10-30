AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Dividend Announcement

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $195.62 and last traded at $195.56. Approximately 1,742,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,274,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.39.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $343.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

