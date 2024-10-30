abrdn plc Buys 26,439 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.41% of Best Buy worth $90,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.7 %

BBY stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.83%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.