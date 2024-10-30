abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134,121 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $73,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.