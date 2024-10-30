abrdn plc Sells 24,378 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,936 shares of the software’s stock after selling 24,378 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.68% of Altair Engineering worth $54,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,070,844,000 after buying an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488,566 shares of the software’s stock worth $244,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $91,589,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,109 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 312,448 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $4,758,063.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,936.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,360 shares of company stock worth $35,476,660. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

