abrdn plc Sells 407,106 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407,106 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.54% of Autohome worth $63,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,695,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,111,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,859,000 after purchasing an additional 568,474 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97,994 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 272,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. Autohome’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

