abrdn plc Sells 47,532 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,532 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.72% of Credicorp worth $103,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Credicorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,029,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,632,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,428,000 after purchasing an additional 294,596 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,883,000 after buying an additional 158,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Trading Down 2.2 %

BAP stock opened at $187.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $193.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.